State police searching for missing pilot and aircraft in Indiana County

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
A 75-year-old man has been reported missing after he took off in an ultralight aircraft on Wednesday night in Indiana County. 

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 75-year-old David Wittmer of Altoona was operating the ultralight aircraft and practicing landings in a field near Church Street in Young Township, Indiana County. 

It's believed that Wittmer took off from the field between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, but failed to return. 

His truck was found near the scene, and his phone was found inside a camper that he was using. 

Police said that Wittmer is a white man, 6'1" tall, around 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. 

A photo of David Wittmer

They believe that the plane is likely to be found within a two-to-six-mile radius of the field, but the plane could have a range of up to 100 miles. 

Members of the Pa. State Police Troop A in Indiana, the PSP Aviation Patrol Unit, and the Coal Run/McIntrye Volunteer Fire Department are searching for Wittmer. 

Anyone who sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

