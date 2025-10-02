State police searching for missing pilot and aircraft in Indiana County

A 75-year-old man has been reported missing after he took off in an ultralight aircraft on Wednesday night in Indiana County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 75-year-old David Wittmer of Altoona was operating the ultralight aircraft and practicing landings in a field near Church Street in Young Township, Indiana County.

It's believed that Wittmer took off from the field between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, but failed to return.

His truck was found near the scene, and his phone was found inside a camper that he was using.

Police said that Wittmer is a white man, 6'1" tall, around 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

A photo of David Wittmer Pennsylvania State Police

They believe that the plane is likely to be found within a two-to-six-mile radius of the field, but the plane could have a range of up to 100 miles.

Members of the Pa. State Police Troop A in Indiana, the PSP Aviation Patrol Unit, and the Coal Run/McIntrye Volunteer Fire Department are searching for Wittmer.

Anyone who sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.