Missing 26-year-old with autism found after extensive search in Penn Hills

A missing 26-year-old with autism was found after a large search in Penn Hills on Monday.

Milton Coore had last been seen around 5 a.m. on Monday on Austin Street near Universal Park, the Penn Hills Police Department said. Police asked the public for help finding Coore, who they said has autism and some intellectual disabilities. He was later found around 6 p.m.

The extensive search involved law enforcement from several other agencies as well as K-9 teams and drones. Police told residents near Austin Street, Universal Park and surrounding neighborhoods that there would be increased police and emergency services activity.

As soon as Coore's family had heard he'd been found, they rushed to meet him. Coore's mother told KDKA-TV that he receives around-the-clock care and his caregiver was distracted Monday morning when he went missing from his supported living residence.

Police did not immediately release any other details.