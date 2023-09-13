Police searching for Indiana County hunter reported missing

SALTSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are searching for a Conemaugh Township man who they said was reported missing on Wednesday after he talked about his hunting plans and didn't show up to work.

On Monday afternoon, police said Bryan John Bialas, 45, told a coworker he had plans to go hunting with his dogs later that day. Troopers said his Jeep Wrangler and two Bluetick Coonhounds are missing from his home.

(Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police)

He's known to hunt on state game lands and private property in the Iselin and Apollo region, police said. He parks along gas well roads and often wears a hunting hard hat with an attached spotlight.

He's believed to be driving his dark green 2005 Jeep Wrangler two-door with a tan soft top and the Pennsylvania license plate KSK7331.

Police describe him as 6-foot-1 with a thin build, brown eyes, a full beard and long brown hair that he usually wears in a ponytail.

Troopers are asking anyone who gave Bialas permission to hunt on their properties to look for him.

Anyone with information should call 911.