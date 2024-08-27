Missing 2-year-old girl found safe after hours-long search overnight in Washington County

ALLENPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- A missing 2-year-old girl was found after an hours-long search in Washington County overnight, first responders said.

The Stockdale Fire Department said it was one of several agencies called out shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday to help search for the girl who had gone missing from her home in Allenport.

Using K-9s, UTVs and thermal drones and cameras, first responders spread out. The fire department said the K-9 team got a scent and tracked it toward the river, so water rescue units were called in along with a helicopter.

After an extensive search on the ground, the girl was found. She was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, the fire department said.

"The search lasted roughly 3.5 hours and a happy outcome was the result. Great work to Stockdale Firefighter, Brad Martin, as he was the one that located the child," the department wrote on Facebook.

"Thank you to all of our Mutual Aid departments as this was a true testament as to why we train and get specialized equipment to serve our communities."