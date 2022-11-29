Watch CBS News
Police searching for missing Armstrong County man

GILPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Armstrong County are looking for a missing man. 

James Geoge left his home on Stullville Road in Gilpin Township Monday night at 10:30 p.m., the Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department chief said. 

(Photo: Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department)

George was last seen wearing a green hoodie, gray sweatpants and red and white shoes. Police said he struggles with mental illness.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police at 724-845-7979.

