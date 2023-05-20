Crews searching for missing fisherman in Greene County

Crews search for missing fisherman in Greene County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- State police are searching for a man who disappeared while fishing in Greene County.

Crews were searching in the area of Waterdam Road and Browns Creek Road in Franklin Township on Friday. The call came in on Thursday night.

Police are reportedly searching for a 65-year-old from Sycamore.

Several crews could be seen in the area, searching the water.

(Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)