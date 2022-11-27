Missing Cleveland woman found dead in backyard of Wilkinsburg home

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman reported missing out of Cleveland has been found dead in the backyard of a Wilkinsburg home.

KDKA

Adrianna Taylor was officially listed as a missing person by Cleveland police on Nov. 13. According to CBS affiliate WOIO, her family previously said they haven't heard from her since early October.

A report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office said Taylor was found unresponsive in the backyard of a home in the 800 Block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg.

On Saturday, investigators hadn't released any additional details about Taylor's death. Allegheny County Police said the Cleveland Police Department and the FBI in Cleveland were handling the case.

On Nov. 24, nearby surveillance cameras in Wilkinsburg captured hours of police activity on Hill Avenue.

In the video, obtained exclusively by KDKA, investigators were seen arriving at the area around 8:45 p.m. Thursday. People are then seen going in, out and around the house for hours. At one point, what appeared to be an investigative vehicle arrived at the scene and backed into a driveway alongside the house. Based on the surveillance video, it remained there for about 2 and a half hours before pulling away.

According to WOIO in Cleveland, before Taylor was reported missing, she was living with a boyfriend in Cleveland.

It was unclear when she got to the Pittsburgh area or why she was there.

KDKA has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police, the FBI in Cleveland, and the landlord of the Hill Avenue property.

Stay with KDKA for continuing coverage.