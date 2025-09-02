Watch CBS News
5-year-old boy who has autism missing in Kennedy Township

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A search is underway for a missing 5-year-old boy who has autism and is nonverbal in Kennedy Township. 

Allegheny County police are asking for help finding Jediah Jackson, who was last seen around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Ewing Road in Kennedy Township. 

kdka-jediah-jackson.png
(Photo provided by Allegheny County police)

County police said they're currently helping with the search for Jackson. They describe him as 3 1/2-feet-tall. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved fleece and khaki pants, and he was carrying a green dinosaur toy.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. 

Police didn't release any other details. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

