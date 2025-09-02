5-year-old boy who has autism missing in Kennedy Township

A search is underway for a missing 5-year-old boy who has autism and is nonverbal in Kennedy Township.

Allegheny County police are asking for help finding Jediah Jackson, who was last seen around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Ewing Road in Kennedy Township.

(Photo provided by Allegheny County police)

County police said they're currently helping with the search for Jackson. They describe him as 3 1/2-feet-tall. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved fleece and khaki pants, and he was carrying a green dinosaur toy.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Police didn't release any other details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.