5-year-old boy who has autism missing in Kennedy Township
A search is underway for a missing 5-year-old boy who has autism and is nonverbal in Kennedy Township.
Allegheny County police are asking for help finding Jediah Jackson, who was last seen around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Ewing Road in Kennedy Township.
County police said they're currently helping with the search for Jackson. They describe him as 3 1/2-feet-tall. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved fleece and khaki pants, and he was carrying a green dinosaur toy.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
Police didn't release any other details.
