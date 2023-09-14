State police searching for missing 14-year-old boy from Dunbar Township
DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old boy from Dunbar Township.
Police said Patrick Raymond McKeel III was last seen in the Layton/Perryopolis area. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white tank top, black sweatpants with skulls and white Nike high-tops.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
