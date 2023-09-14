State police searching for missing 14-year-old boy from Dunbar Township

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old boy from Dunbar Township.

Police said Patrick Raymond McKeel III was last seen in the Layton/Perryopolis area. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white tank top, black sweatpants with skulls and white Nike high-tops.

FAYETTE COUNTY: Missing Juvenile.Patrick Raymond MCKEEL III, 14, of Dunbar Twp. Last seen in the Layton/Perryopolis area. Last known wearing a black hoodie, white tank top, black sweatpants with skull on the pants and white nike high tops. Please call 9-1-1 with any information. pic.twitter.com/C10Mk6ikoH — Troopers Allison, Gagliardi & Barnhart (@PSPTroopBPIO) September 14, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.