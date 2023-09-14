Watch CBS News
State police searching for missing 14-year-old boy from Dunbar Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old boy from Dunbar Township. 

Police said Patrick Raymond McKeel III was last seen in the Layton/Perryopolis area. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white tank top, black sweatpants with skulls and white Nike high-tops. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

