Minnesota Vikings' WR Jordan Addison charged with DUI in California

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver Jordan Addison has officially been charged with a DUI after falling asleep behind the wheel on a Los Angeles freeway last month.

Addison, 22, was charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with .08% blood alcohol content for the July 12 incident.

The California Highway Patrol says officers were dispatched to westbound Interstate 105 near the Los Angeles International Airport around 11:10 p.m. after learning of a disabled car blocking lanes.

Upon arrival, officers found a driver inside a white Rolls Royce "asleep behind the wheel," according to the police report.

The Vikings issued a statement shortly after the incident that said, "We are aware of Jordan Addison's arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident."

Addison returned to Minnesota for Vikings training camp shortly after his arrest in California, where he addressed the incident.

"This has probably the most peace that I've felt, just being out here with my teammates. They've been welcoming me. They've had their arms around me the whole time, the whole situation, so really I'm just blessed to be here right now," Addison said. "They know my character. They know my heart. So I just come out here every day and just show them that I'm moving past it and I'm going to keep learning."

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 07: Jordan Addison #3 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter in the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 07, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Mike Mulholland / Getty Images

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensa expressed their disappointment in Addison.

"Any disappointment we might have in Jordan, Jordan has more in himself," Adofo-Mensah said. "He holds himself to a high standard, was raised by a great family, he knows the types of behaviors he needs to do to be the best version of himself, and he's let himself down in that regard."

Addison could receive a suspension from the NFL under the player conduct policy, though that might not happen this season. O'Connell said any discipline for Addison would wait until the legal process plays out, as well as the NFL's own investigation into the matter.

"Any disciplinary actions that come my way I'm going to stand tall, face it, get through it and shake back," Addison said. "Whatever's out there for me, I'm going to stand on all 10, take whatever comes with it. I'll own up to everything, and I feel like anything that come my way is meant to happen or is deserved, so I'll do what I've got to do."

Last summer, Addison was cited for speed and reckless driving in St. Paul. Authorities said that he was driving his Lamborghini 140 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The incident also came on the tail of the death of rookie Khyree Jackson, who was killed by a suspected impaired driver in a car crash in Maryland.

Addison's arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 7 in Los Angeles.