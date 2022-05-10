Mineo's Pizza House in Allison Park temporarily closing

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mineo's newest location is temporarily closing.

(Photo Credit: Mineo's Allison Park/Facebook)

Mineo's Pizza House in Allison Park is temporarily shutting down due to a staffing shortage. The shop said demand has been "overwhelming."

The location will be closed until it is fully staffed, according to a Facebook post on Sunday. No timeframe was announced. 

"We appreciate all the love, support, & patience. Check back for updates. Grazie!" the Facebook post said.

The Allison Park location opened on May 2. If you are interested in applying for a job, click here.

