Lottery ticket worth $1M sold in Westmoreland County

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Westmoreland County got a surprise right before the holidays.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Belle Vernon.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn on Friday: 8-19-53-61-69.

The Shop 'n Save on Willowbrook Plaza gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Mega Millions winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winners should sign the back of the ticket and go to palottery.com for information on how to initiate a claim.

There was no jackpot-winning ticket sold for the Dec. 9 drawing, boosting the jackpot to $400 million. The next drawing is scheduled for Dec. 13.