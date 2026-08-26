Miles Sanders, NFL free agent, arrested for DUI in Pittsburgh area

NFL player Miles Sanders was arrested in the Pittsburgh area for driving under the influence, according to court records.

Sanders was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and careless driving on June 8 in Churchill Borough, which is about 10 miles outside of Pittsburgh. Sanders last played in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2025 season.

Miles Sanders #27 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 04, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

According to the criminal complaint, Sanders was arrested after an officer found him slumped over in the driver's seat of his Lexus, which was in the middle of William Penn Highway. The officer said they made several attempts to wake him up, but he appeared to be "in and out of consciousness," "extremely lethargic," and could not answer questions.

When Sanders exited his vehicle, police said his eyes were glossy and his breath smelled of alcohol. According to the complaint, Sanders admitted to drinking earlier in the day.

The 29-year-old performed poorly on the standardized field sobriety tests and tested positive for alcohol after taking a portable breath test, police said. He was then taken into custody.

A package of marijuana was found in the vehicle, police added. The 29-year-old is due back in court in September, court records show.

Phil DiLucente, Sanders' attorney, told KDKA-TV, "This is a private matter that has not even reached the preliminary hearing stage and there will be no further comment."

Sanders was a football star at Woodland Hills High School in Churchill Borough before attending Penn State University. The Pittsburgh native was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, spending four seasons with the team before joining the Carolina Panthers in 2023 and 2024.

Sanders has rushed for 4,462 yards and 24 touchdowns in 88 NFL games. He has added 183 receptions for 1,274 yards and four scores.