Miles Sanders agrees to terms with Carolina Panthers

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Woodland Hills High School star is headed to Carolina.

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with running back Miles Sanders, the team announced Wednesday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is for four years. 

Sanders is coming off his best season in the pros. He tallied 1,269 yards rushing and 11 rushing touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles, earning a spot in the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Sanders carried the ball 56 times for 233 yards and two scores during the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl. 

Sanders was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State. 

First published on March 15, 2023 / 7:39 PM

