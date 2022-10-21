Watch CBS News
Mike Sullivan gets 300th win as Penguins head coach

By Mike Darnay

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's another milestone for Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan.

On Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, the Penguins routed the Los Angeles Kings with a 6-1 victory, the 300th of Mike Sullivan's tenure as head coach of the team.

It was this time last year when Sullivan became the winningest head coach in team history with his 253rd win. Now, a year later, he has reached the 300-win mark. 

"It's humbling. It means a lot. I'm grateful to the players - they go out and get the wins for us," Sulivan said. "They are the ones that make the sacrifices every day to make us the competitive team we are."

The Penguins have stormed out of the gate to start their season with 3 wins and an overtime loss. 

Over the summer, Sullivan signed a 3-year contract extension with the team, which runs through the 2026-27 season. 

Sullivan has been with the Penguins since 2015 and won back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships in 2016 and 2017.

