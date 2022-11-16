Bus carrying migrants heading to Philadelphia: Texas Gov. Abbott

Watch CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mayor Jim Kenney says Philadelphia will greet asylum seekers expected to arrive from Texas on Wednesday morning with dignity and respect. The city was told last week that a bus carrying around 30 migrants would travel from Del Rio, Texas, to Philadelphia.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed it on Tuesday afternoon one day after he issued a denial.

The bus, like others that have arrived in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Chicago, is expected to arrive Wednesday morning at 30th Street Station.

Kenney says the city is mobilizing.

The Office of Emergency Management, mass care partners and nonprofits will offer support and services to the migrants when they arrive.

Coastal cities including Philadelphia and New York have previously received criticism from politicians in red border states about immigration policy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew migrants to Martha's Vineyard unexpectedly earlier this year, prompting local officials to spring into action setting up emergency shelters.

Democratic officials have called the migrant buses a political stunt that dehumanizes asylum-seekers. Republicans involved in the efforts have said liberal-leaning cities need to do their fair share of helping people who recently entered the country.

Immigrant advocacy groups in Philadelphia have been preparing for migrants to be bused to the city since earlier this year.

