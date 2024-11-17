Man wanted for probation violation on aggravated assault conviction taken into custody in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) - A man wanted for a probation violation related to an aggravated assault was taken into custody on Saturday.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff's office, 22-year-old Michael Singleton pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in 2022 and was sentenced to time served and probation along with an additional probation order from earlier this year.

Since September, Singleton had been considered a fugitive when a bench warrant was issued for probation violation. He also had an active warrant out of McKeesport for two firearms violations. He was found to be in possession of a gun while he was a passenger inside a vehicle that was stopped by police.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Sheriff's Department learned that Singleton was staying with a friend in North Versailles.

They went to the home on Greensburg Pike and Singleton was taken into custody without incident.