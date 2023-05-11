Michael Keaton returning for Beetlejuice 2, set for 2024 release

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After years of speculation, the ghost with the most is officially coming back to the big screen for a Beetlejuice sequel!

Warner Brothers says that Director Tim Burton and stars Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton are returning for Beetlejuice 2.

Jenna Ortega from Wednesday and Scream 6 will be introduced as the daughter of Ryder's character.

It's unclear if production will be impacted by the ongoing writer's strike.

Right now, plans are for the film to be released in theaters in September 2024.