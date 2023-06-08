Mercer County man pleads guilty to threatening FBI agents after Mar-a-Lago search

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Mercer County man accused of threatening to "slaughter" FBI agents after the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate has pleaded guilty.

Adam Bies pleaded guilty to fourteen counts of charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday.

Court paperwork said Bies made multiple threats on Gab, writing everyone who works for the FBI "from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die" after the bureau executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.

"My only goal is to kill more of them before I drop," investigators said Bies wrote in one threat.

According to the unsealed warrant, the federal government is investigating Trump for potential violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act. The warrant said the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents, including four sets that were classified "top secret."

The investigation into Bies started after the FBI received a tip from MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor about Gab user "BlankFocus."

"HEY FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I'll be waiting for you to kick down my door," Bies wrote.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4. The law provides for a total sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.