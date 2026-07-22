2 Pennsylvania men get life in prison for mailing bomb that killed woman over drug debt

A federal judge sentenced two Pennsylvania men to life in prison after they were convicted of mailing a woman a bomb that detonated, killing her and leveling her home.

On Oct. 4, 2019, in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, there was an explosion and fire at a home. Inside the building, which was leveled, police found the body of 34-year-old Shanna Carlson.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives forensic lab was able to identify a high level of explosives and agents commenced their own investigation.

"It was definitely a whodunit," said ATF Pittsburgh Resident Agent in Charge Bill Isbir. "We were trying to figure out putting all the pieces of the puzzle together. It was a lengthy investigation, a very complex investigation."

The federal agents and their partners in the state police and the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office eventually identified and indicted two men — methamphetamine dealer Clint Addleman and one of his customers, Kris Nevling. In court, they testified the two built a bomb and mailed it in a package addressed to Carlson, who owed Addleman a drug debt of $1,000. The agents say she opened the package and inadvertently detonated the bomb, killing her and leveling the building.

Both men were indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with maliciously destroying property with an explosive device. Addleman was charged with destruction resulting in death. On Wednesday, a federal judge sentenced both men to life in prison.

"Through the diligence of the ATF and our state and local partners, we were able to put these two violent criminals away," Isbir said.

The investigation took six years, but Isbir says it was every bit worth the effort.

"A violent act of this nature can't go unchecked," Isbir said. "And it's something that us with ATF, something we want to put our fingerprint on and make sure that we make the community safe and better for everybody who's living in them."

The agents are gratified by these life sentences, saying they send a message to anyone who attempts a reckless act.