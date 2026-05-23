Memorial Day Weekend in Pittsburgh starts with rainy weather and wind gusts
We are off to a soggy start for Memorial Day weekend. Most areas picked up about 1" of rainfall. Rain will taper off through late morning and the afternoon with highs only in the low 60s.
A few showers and even a stray thunderstorm (nothing severe) are possible after 5 p.m. It'll be a bit windy today for cookouts with gusts at 20-25 mph at times.
Hourly Temperatures:
- 9 a.m.: 54° Cloudy
- Noon: 57° Cloudy
- 3 p.m.: 61° Cloudy
- 6 p.m.: 62° Cloudy
Sunday will be warmer with an isolated shower or thunderstorm (again, nothing severe expected). Our highs get back near normal to the mid 70s, and there will be dry time to enjoy.
Monday looks a lot better with highs near 80 and some sunshine. A few stray showers are possible in the morning, but much of the day will be dry!
Next week we are drying out and warming up back to the low 80s! So far, we are about 3.5° below normal, with above normal temperatures returning for the end of the month.
We should see that go down and even out to a seasonable month.