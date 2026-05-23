Memorial Day Weekend in Pittsburgh starts with rainy weather and wind gusts

We are off to a soggy start for Memorial Day weekend. Most areas picked up about 1" of rainfall. Rain will taper off through late morning and the afternoon with highs only in the low 60s.

Conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

A few showers and even a stray thunderstorm (nothing severe) are possible after 5 p.m. It'll be a bit windy today for cookouts with gusts at 20-25 mph at times.

Wind gusts throughout the day - May 23, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Hourly Temperatures:

9 a.m.: 54° Cloudy

Noon: 57° Cloudy

3 p.m.: 61° Cloudy

6 p.m.: 62° Cloudy

Sunday will be warmer with an isolated shower or thunderstorm (again, nothing severe expected). Our highs get back near normal to the mid 70s, and there will be dry time to enjoy.

Monday looks a lot better with highs near 80 and some sunshine. A few stray showers are possible in the morning, but much of the day will be dry!

Conditions on Memorial Day in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

Next week we are drying out and warming up back to the low 80s! So far, we are about 3.5° below normal, with above normal temperatures returning for the end of the month.

We should see that go down and even out to a seasonable month.