Memorial Day weekend weather in Pittsburgh begins with cooler temperatures and rain

For Memorial Day Weekend in Pittsburgh, it's going to be on the cooler side with rain throughout. Rain arrives Friday afternoon. It'll be consistent, light to moderate, with no severe weather expected.

Rain totals will start at around an inch for places up along I-80, and more than 2 inches are possible for places along I-70. Rain rates will be the highest from 1 a.m. through 6 a.m. on Saturday, and that is when the chance for flash flooding will be the highest. Flash flooding is defined as flooding that can occur within 6 hours, and mostly within 3 hours, of heavy rainfall. Flash flooding usually happens in places that start the watershed process, like small creeks and streets.

Flash flooding risk in the area on Friday KDKA Weather Center

Flooding is the number one weather event causing death, so anytime there is a risk of flooding, it is a serious matter. Compound that by the fact that this potential flooding event occurs at night, making this situation even more dangerous than normal.

If you see water on roads, especially where you know it is a flood-prone area, just turn around and find another way around it.

Conditions in Pittsburgh on Friday, May 22, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will also be on the cooler side today and Saturday. Not exactly the type of weather you think about when talking about the 'unofficial start of summer.' I have highs today, hitting the mid-60s after temperatures dipped to the low 50s this morning. Highs on Saturday should hit the mid to low 60s, but some data this morning is hinting at highs not getting out of the 50s.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly dry with a couple of rounds of rain and storms sliding through. Highs today will be hit earlier than normal; I have the high temperature being hit around 2 this afternoon. Saturday highs will be hit late in the day, probably happening around 7 p.m.

Sunday and Memorial Day are looking decent. I can't rule out a passing shower or two, with the highest chance happening in the afternoon.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Highs both days will be near 80 degrees.

It looks like the weather will be dry for all the Memorial Day parades happening early on Monday.