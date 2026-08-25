Pittsburgh-area doctor urges vaccination amid 2 measles deaths in Pennsylvania

For the first time since 1991, Pennsylvania has recorded its first two deaths connected to measles.

The two people who died in Lancaster County were not vaccinated against the virus, the state health department announced Tuesday. They're the first U.S. deaths this year related to the virus. Now, amid kindergarten and seventh grade vaccination rates being under the 95% needed for herd immunity, doctors are encouraging people to get the MMR vaccine to prevent outbreaks.

"It is our job to counsel our patients to the risk and benefit of these vaccines," Allegheny Health Network's chief of the pediatric department, Dr. Joe Aracri, said on Tuesday. "And the risk of autism is zero, whereas the risk of catching measles is in the neighborhood."

Once someone has both doses of the MMR vaccine, it's rare for them to get the contagious disease. Most people get both doses by the time they are 4 to 6 years old. Dr. Aracri said those doses will be effective through adulthood.

In the event of an outbreak, babies as young as 6 to 11 months may be recommended to get a dose. They will still need the other two doses later. If a child is between the first and second doses, a second can be done earlier as long as it's 28 days after the first dose. The CDC said the first dose is 93% effective against measles, and it goes up to 97% after the second shot.

"Being viral, there's not a lot you can do other than getting vaccinated. The vaccine is incredibly effective in preventing measles and preventing the disease," Dr. Aracri said.

There currently is no treatment for measles. Doctors can only treat the complications of the virus.