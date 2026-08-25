Pennsylvania health department reports 2 measles deaths in Lancaster County

Pennsylvania has recorded its first two deaths connected to measles in 35 years, the state health department announced Tuesday.

The two people who died were not vaccinated against the virus, and the deaths occurred in Lancaster County.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen are speaking in a news conference about the measles deaths later on Tuesday morning. You can watch live on our CBS News Philadelphia YouTube channel.

So far this year, there have been 393 confirmed cases in 29 counties across the commonwealth. CBS News reports measles cases nationwide are at their highest levels in 35 years.

"Because measles was largely eliminated in the Commonwealth for more than three decades, people are not familiar with this disease and don't fully understand the potential severity of the illness," Bogen said in a statement. "We want to ensure every Pennsylvanian has the information they need to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities. As a physician, I want to make sure that people understand that the MMR vaccine is safe and provides the best protection we have against measles."

Earlier this month, two measles cases were confirmed in Lehigh County.

Protection from measles is included in the shot for measles, mumps and rubella, known as the MMR vaccine, which is typically given to children in two doses, one at 12 to 15 months and another at 4 to 6 years old, according to the CDC.

Also in August, President Trump signed an executive order suggesting that the MMR vaccine should be given as three separate shots.

The latest figures from the CDC show 92.4% of the nation's kindergarteners have been vaccinated against measles during the 2025-26 school year, down from 95.2% during the 2019-20 school year.

A vaccination rate of 95% is needed for herd immunity, CBS News reports.