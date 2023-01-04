Meadville man pleads guilty to assaulting police officer during Capitol riot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Meadville pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer during the Capitol riot.
According to court documents, Mikhail Slye used a bike rack barricade to intentionally trip a capitol police officer who was trying to rescue another officer caught in the crowd.
Slye also entered the capitol illegally twice. He could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison.
