Watch CBS News
Local News

McKeesport shooting leaves 2 injured, including 1 juvenile

By Mamie Bah,
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
Read Full Bio
Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

Two people, including a juvenile, were injured in a shooting in McKeesport on Thursday, authorities said. 

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release that the shooting happened near the intersection of Banker and Indiana streets at around 5:45 p.m. 

snapshot-2026-03-12t220523-249.jpg
Two people, including a juvenile, were injured in a shooting in McKeesport on March 12, 2026.  (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police said one person was shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital. Their condition and age were not released on Thursday night. A second person, a juvenile, suffered a graze wound, county police said. It was not immediately known if they needed medical attention or how old they are.

Allegheny County police are investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous, authorities said. No other information, including what led up to the shooting, was released on Thursday night. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue