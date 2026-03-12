McKeesport shooting leaves 2 injured, including 1 juvenile

Two people, including a juvenile, were injured in a shooting in McKeesport on Thursday, authorities said.

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release that the shooting happened near the intersection of Banker and Indiana streets at around 5:45 p.m.

Two people, including a juvenile, were injured in a shooting in McKeesport on March 12, 2026. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police said one person was shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital. Their condition and age were not released on Thursday night. A second person, a juvenile, suffered a graze wound, county police said. It was not immediately known if they needed medical attention or how old they are.

Allegheny County police are investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous, authorities said. No other information, including what led up to the shooting, was released on Thursday night.