McKeesport police officer injured after crashing into van, utility pole

A police officer from McKeesport was injured in a serious crash Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut Street and 28th Street in McKeesport after Allegheny County Police said the officer crashed into a van and a utility pole.

The police officer in the crash was injured and was taken to the hospital, where they were last said to be in stable condition.

KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed the police cruiser, which was a pickup truck, that was heavily damaged after slamming into the utility pole.

A McKeesport Police officer was injured Wednesday after being involved in a crash with a van and a utility pole in the area of Walnut Street and 28th Street. KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

Police said the driver of the utility van was not injured in the crash.

The early investigation into the crash appears to show that the police officer was responding to a call when they crashed into the van.

Pennsylvania state representative Dan Goughnour, who was a McKeesport police officer before being elected to office, asked the community to keep the officer and the other people involved in the incident in their thoughts and prayers.

"We are praying for strength, healing, and a full and speedy recovery," Goughnour said in a statement.