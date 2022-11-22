Watch CBS News
Police team up with Walmart to hand out Thanksgiving dinners to McKeesport families

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - Police teamed up with Walmart to help feed hundreds of McKeesport families for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Allegheny County sheriff's deputies and Mckeesport police officers picked up turkeys and trimmings from Walmart before handing them out to pre-selected families.  

"It's really a great opportunity for us to partner with law enforcement and share in that ability to provide for the community," said Walmart market manager Mark Mikesell.

Last week the sheriff's office also distributed turkeys in Wilkinsburg

"It's been a trying couple years financially," said Jason Tarap with the sheriff's office. "It's going to be a great help for the families, I believe. Sheriff Kraus identified this and said, 'can we do at least 200 to 400' so we ended up doing this twice, this was our second time. We did 200 in Wilkinsburg last week, we're doing 200 this week in McKeesport."

Not only did families get a turkey with all the fixings, but they also got a pie for dessert. 

First published on November 22, 2022 / 3:17 PM

