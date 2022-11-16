Watch CBS News
Najee Harris and others give out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tuesday was a day for many to help those in need this holiday season. 

There were two different turkey giveaways held to make sure the less fortunate can celebrate the holiday. 

Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus held one of the two giveaways, hosting the event at St. James Church in Wilkinsburg. 

Meanwhile, Steelers running back Najee Harris and his foundation "Da'Bigger Picture" held multiple giveaways. 

They held one in Pittsburgh and another in Hancock County, West Virginia. 

As always, you can get involved and help those in need this holiday season by donating to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund, which you can learn all about right here

First published on November 16, 2022 / 4:45 AM

