McKeesport's Minerva Bakery closes after 103 years

McKeesport's Minerva Bakery has closed its doors after 103 years in business.

The bakery, which was a staple in the McKeesport community, announced Monday that it has closed.

"For more than a century, these doors have been open to generations of families, friends, neighbors, and visitors," the bakery said.

The bakery's owners said that they are deeply grateful for everyone who has walked through the doors to the shop along Fifth Avenue and everyone who has shared their baked goods and supported them over the years.

Minerva Bakery in McKeesport has closed its doors after 103 years in business. KDKA

When the bakery celebrated 100 years in 2023, owner Kathy Monezis Harvey said that operations started with her grandfather, who migrated to the United States from Greece. She said he learned the business of baking while working on a Russian cruise ship and eventually settled in McKeesport.

"While saying goodbye is difficult, we are proud of the legacy we leave behind and humbled to be a small part of so many lives for 103 years," the bakery said. "Thank you for allowing us to be part of your family, your traditions, and your memories."