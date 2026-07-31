Repairs planned at Midtown Plaza in McKeesport following fire safety concerns

Repair work is coming to a high-rise apartment building in McKeesport.

KDKA-TV's investigative team found deplorable conditions and a fire suppression system that doesn't work.

The Midtown Plaza has its residents, the city's leadership and even the county district attorney all frustrated. The owners, ASD Realty, based in New York, submitted a report to city leaders on how this is all being fixed.

McKeesport leaders have had enough of the high-rise falling into worse shape. After finding out the fire suppression systems didn't work, Mayor Tom Maglicco and his police chief went to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office for help.

"This is how we need to operate going forward. We need a place that's safe and sound and in good working order," Mayor Maglicco said.

On Thursday afternoon, around 4 p.m., the building's ownership sent over a detailed plan to address several issues, including fixing the leaking roof and ceilings, getting the camera system working and repairing common areas, such as the laundromat, damaged during a fire in October of last year.

"There's deadlines. There are hard deadlines in there," Mayor Maglicco said.

According to the mayor, the fire system has been repaired and will be tested next week. There are various deadlines for the work, but everything is to be done by Nov. 1, 2026.

"We feel, at least on paper, they're moving in the right direction," Mayor Maglicco said.

If the work is not done, then criminal charges could be brought against the building owners. City leadership hopes this sends a message to all landlords that treating tenants like this won't be tolerated anymore.

"You have to take care of your property. You sign up to take on this property as a business," Mayor Magglicco said.

Ultimately, the mayor said, this comes down to safety. People can't live in a building where the fire system doesn't work. It's not safe for them or public safety if they must respond to an emergency.