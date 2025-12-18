Former medical marijuana store employee charged with stealing nearly $20,000 of product in McKeesport

A former employee of Trulieve Medical Marijuana in McKeesport was arrested and admitted to stealing nearly 20 pounds of medical marijuana, mushrooms, and other products from the store.

According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, Dajahun Massie is now facing charges of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, possession with intent to deliver, trespassing, and burglary.

In late October, Stephen O'Neil, the supervisor at the Trulieve store in McKeesport, filed a theft report with the McKeesport police, as he had noticed that a lot of product had gone missing.

O'Neil, as well as investigators, reviewed surveillance footage from Monday, September 29, 2025, the night the incident was believed to have taken place.

The footage showed a man park in front of the store, exit a white Buick SUV, and enter the store after the security guard working at the entrance granted him a visitor's badge. From there, the man enters a secure room with a black trash bag and is wearing a medical mask. The next time he's seen on camera, he takes the trash bag to the back of the store and places it outside.

The suspect then removed the mask and exited the front of the store, getting back into the SUV, driving around to the rear of the building, and collecting the black trash bag.

A couple of months later, on December 2, the man tried again to enter the shop with a visitor's badge, but the security guard informed him that visitor's badges were no longer issued due to a recent theft. He requests to use the bathroom, the security guard escorts him inside, and then he leaves.

When speaking with the police, two of the security guards said that the man was a former employee of Trulieve by the name of Dajahun Massie. Massie had worked there between June 2020 and January 2024.

Police were ultimately able to learn that Massie now works for the U.S. Postal Service in McKeesport.

On December 16, police executed a search warrant at his home on Miller Avenue in Braddock, and there they found multiple black garbage bags with suspected marijuana, Trulieve apparel, a scale, packaging materials, and a baggie of mushrooms.

In total, nearly 20 pounds of marijuana had been taken, totaling approximately $20,000 in value.

One day later, Massie was taken into custody and admitted to being the person who stole the product and had intentions of selling it.