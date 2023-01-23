Juvenile shot in McKeesport

Watch CBS News
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A juvenile was shot in McKeesport on Monday. 

According to McKeesport police, one person was shot on Meadow Street. The victim's condition wasn't released.

kdka-mckeesport-meadow-street-shooting.png
(Photo: KDKA)

Details are limited, but Allegheny County police's homicide unit is investigating. 

KDKA-TV crews saw more than a dozen evidence markers on the ground. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

