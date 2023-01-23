Juvenile shot in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A juvenile was shot in McKeesport on Monday.
According to McKeesport police, one person was shot on Meadow Street. The victim's condition wasn't released.
Details are limited, but Allegheny County police's homicide unit is investigating.
KDKA-TV crews saw more than a dozen evidence markers on the ground.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
