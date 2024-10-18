McKeesport High School teacher faces allegations of sexual misconduct

GREEN TREE, Pa. (KDKA) — A teacher in the McKeesport Area School District is facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Allegheny County Police Department said it received a ChildLine report from the district involving one of its high school teachers. That teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

"The district is addressing these issues," McKeesport School District Solicitor Gary Matta said. "We're not looking to try to cover this up."

Matta said a high school teacher was accused of sexual misconduct by a student. When the district was notified, Matta said immediate action was taken.

"Anytime we have allegations of any wrongdoing toward a child, we immediately have that employee removed from the district," Matta said.

The allegation comes as the district is already embroiled in separate controversies involving staff members and school leaders.

In August, Superintendent Tia Wonzo resigned after allegedly failing to report allegations of a sexual relationship between a security guard and a student. In September, a custodian was allegedly caught with drugs in their car on school property. Also in September, the district police chief was arrested and accused of stealing thousands of dollars to fuel a gambling addiction.

Matta says these are all individual issues and have nothing to do with each other.

"We are making some modifications to certain things to try to make certain that everybody is aware of the appropriate conduct to have within the school district," Matta said.

A mother of a student in the district said she is saddened but emphasized her son still needs an education.

"They're doing what they can," Latasha Allen said. "But when people have evil intent, that's just their character."

"The kids have to get their education," she added. "It's a tough spot to be in."

Police said the allegations are being investigated.