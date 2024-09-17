McKeesport school custodian accused of having drugs on middle school campus

McKeesport Area school custodian accused of having drugs on school campus

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- Another McKeesport Area School District employee is in trouble.

A school custodian is facing charges after police say he was caught with drugs on the campus of the district's Founders Hall Middle School.

Police say Jason Tom was caught with more than 250 bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl outside of the school late one night in August.

According to police, one of Tom's family members told them that he was a school janitor.

Tom is facing possession charges and a preliminary hearing is set for late October.

School police chief Brenda Sawyer arrested

Brenda Sawyer, the district's police chief, was arrested and is accused of stealing thousands of dollars to fuel a gambling addiction.

Sawyer, who was the regional director for the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Bureau of Narcotics, is charged with stealing from that agency to use the money at local casinos.

Police say she took almost $125,000 in drug money over the past five years.

Last week, the district board voted to hire Raymond Andrekanic as the school's acting police chief.

Superintendent Tia Wanzo resigns amid sex abuse scandal



Former Superintendent Tia Wanzo resigned on the first day of the school year, eight months after a district security guard was charged for having a relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Tia Wanzo Credit: Provided

A special counsel report cited Wanzo and four other district employees for failing to report the alleged sexual relationship in a timely manner.

Allegations involving band booster volunteer under investigation

As McKeesport Area School District remains under the microscope for two investigations involving district employees, new allegations are now under investigation involving a band booster volunteer.

The district's solicitor says the school is not in control of band booster funds, but said that McKeesport Police are investigating.