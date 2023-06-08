Person shot in hand, foot in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A person was shot in McKees Rocks on Thursday afternoon.

First responders found the victim shot in the hand and foot after they were called to Bell Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Allegheny County police detectives are initiating the investigation. There's been no word on possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.