Watch CBS News
Crime

Person shot in hand, foot in McKees Rocks

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A person was shot in McKees Rocks on Thursday afternoon. 

First responders found the victim shot in the hand and foot after they were called to Bell Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. 

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Allegheny County police detectives are initiating the investigation. There's been no word on possible suspects. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 2:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.