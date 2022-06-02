McKees Rocks man upset over sewage stench

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - It's a problem﻿ no one wants to have: the stench of raw sewage greeting you every time you open the front door.

That's what one family in McKees Rocks has been dealing with for months, but no one has been willing to help them.

A McKees Rocks man says he's been dealing with a sewage stench since winter and no one has helped. (Photo: KDKA)

"You can definitely smell it here. This is definitely sewage," said Jerry Morton.

Morton lives at the corner of Deweyville and Pine Hollow Roads in McKees Rocks. He told KDKA the stream of water flowing down the hill in front of his house has been constant for the past few months.

At a quick glance, it looks like water is pooling at the bottom of Morton's driveway. But when you actually get closer, you can smell the stench of raw sewage.

"Approximately four months ago it started as a little trickle coming down the street," he said.

Morton walked KDKA up the hill to where the stream of stinky water seems to begin. He pointed out a small hole in the hillside where you see water trickling out. The stream of murky water flows to the bottom of the hill right in front of Morton's driveway where it's been since winter.

"Oh yeah, in the winter time, you get the ice here. Yeah, you get the ice," he said.

The water company did extensive testing about two months ago and concluded it wasn't their issue.

"The water company has been out here a few times," Morton said "They believe it's sewage. And that's the last we heard from anybody until you showed up."

Morton said he's frustrated because he feels like everyone has washed their hands of this and doesn't know what to do.

"I'd like to see it be corrected somehow if it is possible. If it's a natural steam, I dont know what they could do. But it is from a unique place, it just started coming out of the side of the hill," he said.

KDKA put the Allegheny County Health Department and the county council president, who represents the area, in touch with Morton Thursday afternoon. They both have since said they've talked with Morton and plan on visiting the site this weekend to see what can finally be done.