Man arrested after entering car with children inside, Stowe Township police say

Stowe Township police arrested a man accused of trying to steal a car while two children were inside it.

Officers were called around 9 a.m. Friday to the 800 block of Lamont Street in McKees Rocks after a 911 caller said a man entered her vehicle while her children were in the backseat, according to a criminal complaint.

The caller, identified as Maria Sanchez, told police she had just placed her two children, ages 8 and 5, into her vehicle when she realized she had left her wallet inside her home. When she returned outside, she saw a man, later identified as Michael Harris, approaching the vehicle.

Sanchez began recording video on her cellphone as Harris opened the driver's side door and got inside. She said Harris attempted to press the gas pedal, but the car did not move because she had the key fob.

A witness, Montell Ashby, told officers he heard noise and came outside, where he saw Harris exiting the vehicle. Ashby said Harris then tried to follow Sanchez into her home as she told her children to get inside.

Both Sanchez and Ashby told officers that Harris went into a home across the street.

Police went to the residence and ordered Harris outside. Officers said Harris matched the description and photographs Sanchez had provided, including his pants and glasses. Harris was taken into custody without incident.

According to the complaint, Harris admitted to entering the vehicle when questioned by police. Officers also recovered clothing seen in Sanchez's cellphone video.

Sanchez told police her children were not injured. Harris was transported to the Stowe Police Department.

Harris now faces numerous charges, including endangering children, attempted kidnapping, harrassment, unlawful restraint of a minor, among others.