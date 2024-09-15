Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot and killed in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County police say

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was killed in a late-night shooting this weekend in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County police said.

Police were called to Ella Street around 10:40 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not said what prompted the shooting, but Allegheny County police have started an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Heather Lang

Heather Lang is a senior web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since 2007.

