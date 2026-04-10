Police in Pittsburgh suburb warn public of new trend that has kids kicking doors

Police are warning people about a troubling trend in McKees Rocks. They said kids are kicking front doors before running away.

"It's sad, it makes the community look bad," Oscar Hall of McKees Rocks said.

In a Facebook post, the McKees Rocks Police Department said it has been made aware of a new trend where young people kick front doors repeatedly before running off.

It said no one has been injured, but that some reports of property damage have been made.

Several incidents are being investigated, and those who are participating in this trend will be held accountable, police wrote.

Police also warned that the trend can be dangerous.

"The last thing this or any community needs is a deadly force incident over what these young kids think is a trendy joke," the department wrote on Facebook Thursday night.

They're advising neighbors to talk to their children, and other children they know about this, and advising them against it.

"We need all hands on deck," Hall said.