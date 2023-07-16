McDonald's getting rid of 3 sweet menu items

McDonald's is discontinuing its selection of baked goods less than three years after their debut.

The chain confirmed that its McCafé bakery lineup, consisting of an apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll, is being phased out beginning this month.

In a statement to CNN, McDonald's said it's "always listening to our fans and adjusting our menu based on what they crave," signaling that perhaps the items weren't selling as strongly as they once were. The chain pointed to its other remaining sweet treat options, like chocolate chip cookies and apple pies, as alternatives.

McDonald's (MCD) rolled out the bakery lineup in October 2020, marking the first time in roughly a decade that it sold new bakery items. It was aimed at igniting orders during the mornings, where the restaurant chain found itself struggling against new competitors (like Wendy's) and changing habits due to people working from home during the height of the pandemic.

However, breakfast sales at McDonald's rebounded in recent quarters as people return to the office and people resume their pre-Covid routines.

Discontinuing the bakery lineup comes as McDonald's recently expanded a partnership with Krispy Kreme to sell donuts at nearly 200 locations in Kentucky. It was seen as an unusual move since McDonald's had sold its own baked goods.

For McDonald's, the partnership looked to attract new customers in the morning when business has remained steady. Meanwhile, lunch and dinner sales have declined in the midst of rising menu prices, according to research firm NDP Group.

The upside for Krispy Kreme is potentially bigger since it has fewer locations and wants to expand in the US. The chain uses a hub-and-spoke model, meaning it makes doughnuts at its stores and bakeries and sells them at third-party locations, such as convenience stores, to help bolster its business.