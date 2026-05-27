McCormick & Schmick's closes its Downtown Pittsburgh location

McCormick & Schmick's has closed the doors to its Downtown Pittsburgh steak and seafood restaurant.

The restaurant, which is owned by Landry's, opened in 2008 after the company first brought a restaurant to Pittsburgh three years prior at the SouthSide Works.

The South Side location was closed in 2021 and the Downtown Pittsburgh location has now been shut down as well.

McCormick and Schmick's has shuttered its restaurant location along Fifth Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Landry's, at one point, operated more than 100 McCormick & Schmick's locations across the country. That number has dwindled to only 14 locations.

"After many years serving the downtown Pittsburgh community, McCormick & Schmick's on Fifth Avenue has made the difficult decision to close its doors. We are incredibly grateful to our loyal guests and dedicated team members for allowing us to be part of so many celebrations, traditions, and memorable moments over the years," Shah Ghani, the company's chief operating officer said in a statement. The company is "working to transition team members to nearby sister locations."

Other Landry's brands which operate in the Pittsburgh area include Bill's Bar & Burger, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, Grand Concourse, Houlihan's, Mitchell's Fish Market, and Morton's.