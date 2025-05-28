McCandless community outraged after family of geese run over by driver

Pennsylvania community outraged after family of geese ran over by driver

Pennsylvania community outraged after family of geese ran over by driver

Pennsylvania community outraged after family of geese ran over by driver

Many people in the McCandless community are outraged and speaking out on social media after a family of geese was run over by a driver outside of a shopping center.

A witness who captured the moment on camera said she believes the driver did it on purpose.

McCandless driver runs over geese

Diane Bandy had just left the Target store in McCandless shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday and was delighted to see a mother goose and four goslings in the parking lot.

"I just decided to whip out my cell phone and take some footage. And it started off very happy. I was admiring the goslings," Bandy said.

A witness who captured the moment on camera said she believes the driver did it on purpose. Credit: Provided

The family of geese then waddled onto Blazier Drive.

"I witnessed a very cruel, sadistic and malicious act when this Ford Explorer, I could hear him revving up the car, just a second, literally a second later, he plowed into them," Bandy said.

Witness calls for answers after geese run over in McCandless

Bandy couldn't believe her eyes.

"I was just in shock, and I was screaming at the driver. And the driver had his window down. So, you know, he heard me. He just kind of looked around because he heard me shouting at him. He just sped up and left," she said.

Bandy said she believes two of the goslings didn't survive, including one that was fatally injured and a second that couldn't be found.

"The mother goose and the goslings, the two goslings that were living, stayed around on Blazier Drive, and it caused quite a scene. There were a lot of people who stopped," Bandy said. "Just to see the mother staring at us and retracing her steps, and going back and forth in the parking lot, and circling in the parking lot to try to recover her newborn. I just don't know why anybody wouldn't want to protect the most innocent and voiceless in society."

Someone close to the driver told KDKA that the collision with the geese was an accident.

She said before the incident happened, other drivers were avoiding the geese and swerving around them. Canada geese are migratory birds and protected under state and federal law.

Bandy said she spoke with the McCandless Police Department and gave them all the information she had. She wants to see the driver come forward and charges to be filed against him.

"A thorough investigation. I would check the traffic light cameras. ... I would like an admission from him of guilt, actually. But I don't think he's going to admit guilt," Bandy said.

"I'm just burning up inside because of the anger I feel for what happened, and it was so preventable. He had plenty of time to see them and slow down, but there was no slowing down or stopping," she said.

KDKA reached out to the McCandless police chief and others in the police department to see if they are investigating, but did not hear back on Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission told KDKA it is checking to see if its agency is investigating.