Mayor Ed Gainey honors beloved Pittsburgh Public Schools coach and educator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Ed Gainey issued a proclamation on Wednesday honoring one of the most beloved coaches and educators in Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Those who know Phyllis Jones call her a blessing to Westinghouse High School and the city of Pittsburgh.

For more than 35 years, Jones has coached and taught students in Pittsburgh. Since taking over as Westinghouse High's head coach in 1990, Jones has led the team to countless triumphs.

But what makes her so special is her legacy off the court. In her career, 95 percent of Jones' players have graduated and 90 percent have gone on to college.