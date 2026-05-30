Pittsburgh's weekend weather continues to be gorgeous with sunshine and warmth

We have a gorgeous weekend ahead with seasonable highs in the low 70s today and the upper 70s for Sunday! Normally, our highs should be in the mid 70s to technically we are a few degrees below normal today.

Wind gusts will pick up around 10-15 mph this afternoon, but we will be sunny and dry with low humidity.

Conditions in Pittsburgh over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

For the month so far, we are now above normal for precipitation by roughly .75". We are below normal for our temperatures by about 2.5°. Our dry streak could last 10 days, beating the longest dry streak we've seen this year, which was all the way back in February (twice) with 7 days in a row. Today is day 3, and Sunday will be day 4 with no measurable precipitation.

Longest streaks without precipitation in 2026 so far KDKA Weather Center

We can already see the beautiful full moon, and the Blue Micromoon will peak at 4:45 a.m. Sunday. It will appear slightly smaller than usual because it's at its farthest point from Earth. It's also the second full moon of the month.

A "micro blue moon" will be visible in Pittsburgh early on Sunday morning KDKA Weather Center

Monday, June 1st, Hurricane season begins, and so does Meteorological Summer!

Our next chance of rain doesn't look to arrive until maybe Friday.