Pittsburgh will have another day of picture perfect weather as the weekend approaches

Day two with picture-perfect weather in place. Highs today will hit the mid to upper 70s with sunny conditions from start to finish. There is a small chance for some patchy fog out there this morning, but as of 4 a.m., no fog has developed. It'll also be another breezy afternoon with winds gusting perhaps up to 25 mph. Wind speeds will be between 10-15 mph, coming in from the west this afternoon. Lighter northerly winds are expected for the morning hours. I have noon temperatures right there at 70°.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - May 29, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Looking at the weekend forecast, besides that small Saturday a.m. chance, you'll be dry. I have highs hitting the mid-70s on Sunday, and both Saturday and Sunday will see plenty of sunshine. Next week is looking fairly uneventful, with highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday and temperatures ticking up to the 80s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

With so little going on when it comes to the weather, it gives us a little more time to analyze and talk about some finer details in the forecast.

Overnight, we have a small chance of rain as what is known as a "vort max" will dive to our south. As of 4 a.m., the feature can be seen on satellite and radar imagery between Toronto, Canada, and Quebec. Model data shows this feature deepening and spinning to the south this afternoon and through the overnight hours.

The system will bring rain & storms to places along the east coast this evening and early Saturday morning, including both Boston and New York City. As the system dives to the south, it'll pull cooler air from the north to the south, and this front will push through our area between midnight and 4 a.m. I can't rule out a passing shower as it slides through.

While the system is likely to come through dry for us here, I can't rule out a passing shower or two. It will also have a small impact on our forecast high temperatures, with us going from a forecast high of 77° today to a forecast high of just 72° on Saturday.

We have another similar system expected to come through on Monday, and again, the biggest impact may just be with our expected high temperature ticking down a couple of degrees. While the rain chances for both systems are low for us, they are still there.