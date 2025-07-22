Former Steelers lineman Max Starks named color commentator for Steelers Audio Network

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Max Starks has been named the new color commentator for Steelers Audio Network game day broadcasts.

Starks, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Steelers, will join play-by-play broadcaster Rob King and sideline reporter Missi Matthews for the upcoming season.

Starks has been a member of the Steelers Audio Network broadcast team since 2021 and previously was a sideline analyst on audio broadcasts.

"We're thrilled to elevate Max Starks into the broadcast booth as the new color commentator for the Steelers Audio Network," said Bobbie Loesch, Market President for iHeartMedia Pittsburgh. "Max brings a championship mindset, deep football knowledge, and an authentic connection with Steelers Nation. His transition from the sideline to the booth is a natural progression, and we're confident that fans will love the insight and energy he brings to every broadcast. This is another exciting chapter in our longstanding partnership with the Steelers, delivering world-class game day coverage to Pittsburgh and beyond."

"I am honored to move from the sidelines into the booth for our game day broadcasts. Thanks to Art Rooney II, the Steelers organization and iHeartMedia for the opportunity," said Starks. "There is a long and proud history that I look forward to continuing. I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for the men who preceded me, and I hope to bring the same level of excitement and insight that Steelers fans have come to expect from game day broadcasts."

King and Starks will also co-host "In The Locker Room, Presented by Neighborhood Ford Store." The in-season program will air from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.