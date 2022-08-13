Matthew Boice, East Washington mayor, passes away

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Matthew Boice, mayor of East Washington, passed away on August 12, 2022.

Boice resided in East Washington for 34 years, serving on the council as the borough president, and was sworn in as mayor in 2022, per a statement from the East Washington Borough.

Aside from his political responsibilities, Boice was a retired school teacher who taught in the Quaker Valley School District. He was the Director of Music and organist at First Presbyterian Church in Washington, the statement added.

Boice was a skilled mason, and was active in masonic fraternities, raising money to benefit muscular dystrophy, the Eye Foundation, the Special Olympics, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.