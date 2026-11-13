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Massive fire destroys Washington County contracting business

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers breaking news, sports, and crime, among other topics.
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Mike Darnay,
Jessica Riley
Jessica Riley
Jessica is proud to be a part of the KDKA team joining in January 2025.
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Jessica Riley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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A massive fire broke out late Thursday night and destroyed a contracting business in Washington County.

An aerial view from the KDKA Drone Team showed large flames and heavy damage at Maund Industries along Route 88 in California Borough.

Washington County dispatchers confirmed that the first call about the fire came in just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday. 

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A massive fire broke out late Thursday night at the Maund Industries contracting business along Route 88 in California Borough. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

California Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Hartley said that 15 crews responded to the scene and that firefighters faced several explosion while battling the flames.

"Lots of explosions," Hartley said. "Tires, propane tanks, a little bit of everything. It kept you on your toes."

Neighbors described popping sounds coming from the business, followed by a large explosion with what they said were mushroom clouds and fireballs.

Hartley said the building is totaled and that the business lost all of its equipment.

Maund Industries describes itself as a general contractor and offers services like asphalt and concrete paving, excavating and hauling, masonry supplies and more. 

No injuries were reported It's unclear right now what initially sparked the flames. The fire marshal is expected to investigate the cause.

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