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Washington County contracting business destroyed in fire and explosion

A massive fire broke out late Thursday night and destroyed a contracting business in Washington County. The fire chief and some of the employees described the scene to KDKA's Jessica Riley.
29m ago (01:48)
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Washington County contracting business destroyed in fire and explosion

Washington County contracting business destroyed in fire and explosion

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Washington County business destroyed by massive fire

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